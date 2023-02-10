Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

