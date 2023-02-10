Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Tyson Foods’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

TSN opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 603,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,560,000 after acquiring an additional 567,480 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 135,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 401,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

