SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in S. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $6,324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,540.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,446 shares of company stock valued at $12,864,611 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $15.95 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on S. Scotiabank started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.35.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.