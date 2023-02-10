ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,701,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,116,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,597 shares of company stock worth $29,540,447. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $463.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

