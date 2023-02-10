Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $55.00 at Wedbush

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 155.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

