Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.07). Approximately 595,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,764,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08).
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.
