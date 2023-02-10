Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Zinc Media Group Stock Down 3.1 %

LON ZIN opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £20.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.98. Zinc Media Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.25 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128 ($1.54). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.30.

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

