SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

SIF stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

