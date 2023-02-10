Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,762 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PATH shares. Oppenheimer lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $192,960 in the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.



