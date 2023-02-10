Signaturefd LLC Has $100,000 Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1,042.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources Company Profile

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $60.95 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

