Signaturefd LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Diodes by 75.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 121,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Diodes by 5.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,905,000 after purchasing an additional 103,006 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Up 0.8 %

DIOD stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,427 shares of company stock worth $7,740,722. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

