Signaturefd LLC Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Constellium by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Constellium by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Trading Down 1.7 %

Constellium stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. Constellium SE has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.