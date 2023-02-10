Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $155.63.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

