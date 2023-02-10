Signaturefd LLC Sells 206 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Incyte by 61.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Incyte by 8,091.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after buying an additional 1,059,965 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 42,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Incyte by 51.4% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $81.24 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.09.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Articles

