Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Raised to C$6.75

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Pi Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Silvercorp Metals from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 2.8 %

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.66. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.74 and a 12 month high of C$5.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$732.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Silvercorp Metals

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total transaction of C$28,465.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,333 shares in the company, valued at C$330,973.68.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

