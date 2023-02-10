Simon Gerard Acquires 350,000 Shares of Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM) Stock

Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM – Get Rating) insider Simon Gerard bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,300.00 ($14,000.00).

Simon Gerard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Simon Gerard bought 60,000 shares of Zimi stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,980.00 ($3,434.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

About Zimi

Zimi Limited provides Internet of Things based electrical products for homes and working spaces in Australia. It offers multipurpose switches, fan and light controller, power point, light dimmer, blind controllers, multi dimmer switches, and garage door controllers, as well as cloud connect switches.

