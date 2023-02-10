Simplex Trading LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 5,363.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,761,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 83,212 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

ARKW opened at $50.44 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $100.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74.

