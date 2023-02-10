SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Up 7.8%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 183,612 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 144,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $464.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 11,187 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $106,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,132,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,754,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,491,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,305. Insiders own 72.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

