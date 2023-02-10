Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.44. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 152,366 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

