Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 125 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

Smartspace Software Stock Performance

Shares of SMRT opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.95. The company has a market cap of £12.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. Smartspace Software has a one year low of GBX 28 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 91.93 ($1.11).

Smartspace Software Company Profile

Smartspace Software plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells Software as a Service (Saas) workspace solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers workplace solutions, such as desk and visitor management products, meeting room booking, workplace sensors, and digital signage for small and medium sized enterprises.

