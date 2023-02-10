Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snam from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.25 ($5.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snam has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Snam Stock Performance

Shares of Snam stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Snam has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

About Snam

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Featured Stories

