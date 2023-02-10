Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 28,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

