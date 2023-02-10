Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

NYSE:SON opened at $60.18 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

