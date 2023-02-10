Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Southern Copper stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 60.06%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

