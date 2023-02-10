SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stock Position Lifted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,318,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $48.67.

