SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives $66.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SSAAY. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

