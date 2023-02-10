SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,673 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $82.22.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

