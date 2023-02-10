STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stake Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,032 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.34% of STAAR Surgical worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,285,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sidoti raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

NASDAQ STAA opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

