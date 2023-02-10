State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 9,223 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,530,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,303,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,707,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,931,000 after purchasing an additional 277,260 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,476,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,262,000 after buying an additional 242,162 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 105.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,269,000 after buying an additional 961,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

MRVI opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

