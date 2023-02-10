State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHH opened at $124.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,497 in the last 90 days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.