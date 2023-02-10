State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $180.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.57. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,196.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,196.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,314 shares of company stock worth $14,452,156. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.