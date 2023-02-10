State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Patterson Companies worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 91,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 38.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3,978.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDCO stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

