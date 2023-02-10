State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.83 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 109,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

