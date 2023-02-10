State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,600 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,848 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $52,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $66.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

