State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,060 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Primerica worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after acquiring an additional 352,377 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,651,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,114,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 111,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,536,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $166.43 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $171.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.55. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Articles

