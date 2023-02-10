State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,520 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $147,838,000 after buying an additional 386,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 732.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after buying an additional 1,660,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $560,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,924,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $560,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,924,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $75,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,179.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,425. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

