State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 820 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at $39,499,925.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,803 shares of company stock worth $6,487,587 in the last ninety days. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $86.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

