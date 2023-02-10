Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,681 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $121.35 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

