Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Position Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market cap of $288.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.53%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

