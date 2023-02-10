Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Stericycle Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SRCL stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 97.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
