Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 97.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

