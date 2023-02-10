Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,801,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 3.2 %

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $401,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $37.78.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.