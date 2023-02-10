Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stingray Group from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STGYF opened at C$3.18 on Thursday. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.87.

Stingray Group Company Profile

