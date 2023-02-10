Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RAY.A. CIBC lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Stingray Group Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:RAY.A opened at C$5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$401.88 million and a PE ratio of 13.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.28. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$4.10 and a 12-month high of C$7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.