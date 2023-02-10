Stock Buyback Program Initiated by CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Stock Up 0.8 %

CDW stock opened at $203.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $204.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDW will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.