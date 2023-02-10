Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 39,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $30,617.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,988,289 shares in the company, valued at $35,410,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,080 shares of company stock worth $135,406. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Doma by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 49,477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Doma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 143,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Doma by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Doma by 18.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

DOMA opened at $0.70 on Friday. Doma has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $230.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Doma had a negative net margin of 49.12% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%. The business had revenue of $107.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOMA shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Doma to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

