StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMC opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

