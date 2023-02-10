StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:CANF opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.10. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,379.68% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

