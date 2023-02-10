StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Price Performance
NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.34.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContraFect (CFRX)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.