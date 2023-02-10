StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.34.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in ContraFect by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in ContraFect by 174,982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 358,713 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

