StockNews.com Downgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Sell

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

HMY opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,373,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,458,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,759,000 after purchasing an additional 821,683 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,624,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

