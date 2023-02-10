StockNews.com Downgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Sell

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
HMY opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
