StockNews.com Downgrades Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXST. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $197.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.67.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total value of $2,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.